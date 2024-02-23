Hyderabad: Condolences pour in for BRS MLA Lasya Nanditha

Following the unfortunate death of Secunderabad Cantonment MLA Lasya Nanditha in a road accident on Friday, February 23, condolences have started to pour in from across the political spectrum. The after the car in which she was travelling lost control and crashed into a side rail on the ORR near Patancheru in Hyderabad. While the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) legislator died on the spot, the driver suffered critical injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said he was deeply shocked at Nanditha’s death and recalled his close association with her father, the late Sayanna. “The untimely death of Cantonment legislator Lasya Nanditha left me deeply shocked. I had a close relationship with Nanditha’s father Sayanna. He passed away in the same month last year... It is very sad that Nanditha also died suddenly in the same month. My deepest condolences to their family,” he said. Nanditha’s father G Sayanna had also served as the Secunderabad MLA five times and passed away on February 18, 2023 at the age of 72.
Sircilla MLA and BRS leader KT Rama Rao shared Nanditha’s post of a meeting between him and the MLA and said, “This was about a week ago. Just now heard the absolutely tragic & shocking news that Lasya is no more. Woke up to the devastating loss of the young legislator who was a very good leader in the making. My heartfelt prayers for strength to her family and friends in this terrible & difficult time.”
BRS MLA T Harish Rao visited Amedha Hospital in Sangareddy where Nanditha’s body was initially taken to express his condolences to her family members and also sought a detailed police inquiry into the accident.
Addressing the media, former Telangana minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said that he was saddened by the tragic news, recalling that Nanditha had entered the political arena at the age of 14. “We received this unfortunate news in the morning. This is very sad news, may God give courage to her family and people of her constituency. The party will always be with them,” he said.
Telangana Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president RS Praveen Kumar said that he was shocked by Nanditha’s untimely death. “I express my deepest condolences to the family and pray that Mother Nature gives their family all the strength in this saddest moment,” he added.
National General Secretary of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Lokesh Nara said he was pained to know about the passing of Lasya Nanditha. “Our thoughts and prayers are with her family who have lost two members within a span of one year. I hope they find strength in the love and support coming in from well-wishers and friends,” he said.