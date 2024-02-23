Hyderabad: Condolences pour in for BRS MLA Lasya Nanditha

Following the unfortunate death of Secunderabad Cantonment MLA Lasya Nanditha in a road accident on Friday, February 23, condolences have started to pour in from across the political spectrum. The 36-year-old legislator died after the car in which she was travelling lost control and crashed into a side rail on the ORR near Patancheru in Hyderabad. While the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) legislator died on the spot, the driver suffered critical injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said he was deeply shocked at Nanditha’s death and recalled his close association with her father, the late Sayanna. “The untimely death of Cantonment legislator Lasya Nanditha left me deeply shocked. I had a close relationship with Nanditha’s father Sayanna. He passed away in the same month last year... It is very sad that Nanditha also died suddenly in the same month. My deepest condolences to their family,” he said. Nanditha’s father G Sayanna had also served as the Secunderabad MLA five times and passed away on February 18, 2023 at the age of 72.