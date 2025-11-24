Hyderabad Commissioner Sajjanar makes surprise visits to history sheeters’ homes

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar conducted unannounced midnight visits to the houses of people with history sheets to check their criminal record, present living condition, and serve them a warning against getting involved in crimes.

The Police Commissioner conducted night patrolling in a police patrol vehicle under the limits of Langar Houz Police Station on the night of Sunday, November 23.

Without a police siren or any noise, he went directly to the houses of history sheeters in MD Lines, Hashim Nagar, and Defence Colonies.

The top cop woke up the history sheeters and reportedly enquired about their “past behaviour, current occupation, and lifestyle, warning them of strict action if they attempted to return to criminal activities,” the Hyderabad police said.

Sajjanar made the surprise visit to the South West Zone from midnight to 3 am. He inspected the roads, key areas and sensitive points within the limits of Langar House and Toli Chowki police stations.

He visited hotels, shops and other business establishments that were open at night in the Toli Chowki area and issued a warning to the traders that strict action would be taken if the shops were kept open at night in violation of rules.

The Commissioner enquired at the field level about the level of alertness of the patrolling personnel and what measures are being taken for the safety of the people at night. He met the constables and officers on duty and got details about the patrol points, speed of response and resolution of problems.

Later, he visited the Toli Chowki Police Station and examined the station's general diary, entries made at night, attendance details of the staff on duty, and the responsibilities assigned to them.

Sajjanar said that in addition to further strengthening policing at night, surprise visits are being made to directly observe how the staff are responding at the field level.

He instructed the staff to give priority to visible policing and clarified that strict monitoring of crimes is being carried out in the city.