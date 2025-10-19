Hyderabad: Bullet recovered from passenger at metro station

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

A bullet was recovered from a passenger at Hyderabad’s Moosapet metro station, police said.

A 9 mm bullet was found in the bag of a youth at Moosapet Metro Station on Saturday night, October 18. The passenger was identified as Mohammed, a native of Bihar, who works in a fabrication unit here.

The incident came to light when Mohammed placed his bag for screening before boarding the metro. Security personnel at the station noticed the bullet during the screening of the luggage and immediately alerted higher officials.

The passenger was detained and handed over to police. On a complaint by the Metro security officials, a case was registered at Kukatpally Police Station.

Police launched an investigation to determine how the bullet came into the passenger's possession. A police officer said they were questioning the youth, who resides in Pragathinagar.

Moosapet Metro Station last month witnessed a stabbing incident. A 19-year-old girl was injured in an attack by her 20-year-old ex-boyfriend.

The accused allegedly stabbed the woman in the stomach with a blade. Police investigations revealed that the accused was upset as she was avoiding him because of his alcohol addiction.

According to police, the two had studied together at a government school in Moosapet until Class 10 and had gotten into a relationship. After discontinuing their studies due to financial reasons, they continued their friendship. Recently, the relationship turned sour when the accused developed an alcohol addiction, and she started avoiding him because of the addiction, police said.