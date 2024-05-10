Hyderabad: BJP leader Navnit Rana booked for provocative remarks during election campaign

Cyberabad police filed an FIR against BJP leader Navnit Ravi Rana on Thursday, May 9 for violating Election Commission's Model Code of Conduct (MCC). According to the FIR, Navnit who attended as a chief guest at a corner meeting in Shadnagar area said, ‘to vote for Congress means to vote for Pakistan,’ with an intention to influence voters using false statements.

The complaint was lodged by an official of the Flying Surveillance Team (FST) at Shadnagar police station stating that while he was on election duty the BJP leader was addressing a corner meeting and ‘tried to influence voters with false statements’ and violated MCC. Based on the official’s complaint the police booked Navneet Kaur for making under section 171-C (false statements), 171-G (‘influencing the elections’) and 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Addressing an election campaign meeting at Saroornagar, on May 9, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy demanded the Election Commission of India (ECI) to register a criminal case against Navnit for making inflammatory remarks during her recent visit to the state.

Stating that it is a serious crime, Revanth questioned if Prime Minister Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah would suspend their parliament member for remarks targeting crores of people of the country.

CM Revanth was referring to another of her communally provocative remarks while campaigning for Hyderabad BJP candidate Madhavi Latha on May 8. “Just fifteen seconds would be enough to display the strength of Hindus,” the BJP leader said while attacking All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen leaders (AIMIM ) Akbaruddin Owaisi and Asaduddin Owaisi. She went on to say that “voting should take place in Hyderabad to prevent it from becoming Pakistan” violating MCC.

Reacting to BJP leader’s remarks, Revanth said, “It is atrocious that BJP is begging for votes in the name of religion and creating a communal rift between Hindus and Muslims. I appeal to my Hindu and Muslim brothers to not fall into BJP’s trap. It is necessary to stop this and defeat the BJP,” Revanth said.