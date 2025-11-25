Hyderabad-based company diverted POC to multiple entities, reveals ED probe

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Hyderabad-based real estate company Jayathri Infrastructures India Pvt Ltd diverted Rs 60 crore fraudulently collected from homebuyers to multiple entities, an investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) concluded.

ED’s Hyderabad Zonal Office said on Monday, November 24, that it conducted search operations under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, at eight premises in connection with an investigation against Jayathri Infrastructures, its Managing Director Kakarla Srinivas, and associated entities on November 20 and 21.

Searches were conducted at the premises of Janapriya Group, Raja Developers and Builders, RK Ramesh, Satya Sai Transport, Sri Gayathri Homes, Siva Sai Constructions, etc, the Central agency said in a statement.

The agency initiated the investigation based on multiple FIRs registered by Telangana Police alleging that the firm fraudulently collected about Rs 60 crore from homebuyers through deceptive pre-launch schemes and failed to deliver promised flats or refunds.