Hyderabad-Ayodhya Spicejet flight discontinued within two months of launch

The inaugural flight took off on April 2, with flight SG 611 departing Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) at 10.45 am and arriving at Ayodhya at 12:45 pm. The return flight, SG 616, left Ayodhya at 1:25 pm and arrive at Hyderabad at 3:25 pm. Three direct flights were scheduled for each week. However, the last direct flight was operated on May 30.

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Kishan Reddy, who was then the Union Minister for Culture and Tourism in February 2024 wrote to the then Civil Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, requesting flights to be connected from Hyderabad to Ayodhya.

“The immense religious significance for countless devotees has led to the demand for efficient and direct transportation to Ram Janmabhoomi. Currently, the lack of direct flight service between Hyderabad and Ayodhya poses a significant challenge for devotees who wish to travel conveniently,” he wrote.