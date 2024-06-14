Hyderabad apartment prohibits domestic workers and vendors from using lift

A notice posted in an apartment complex in Hyderabad has sparked outrage on social media. The notice prohibits domestic workers, delivery personnel, and vendors from using the lifts. It also imposes a violation fine, and the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) has condemned it, calling it a discriminatory practice.

“If maids, vendors & delivery boys use passenger lifts, Rs 500 will be fined,” the notice read. On Thursday, June 13, the TGPWU posted a picture of the notice on social media platform X and urged action. Shaik Salauddin, founder and state president of the TGPWU, told TNM that this is not the first incident of this kind. “This practice is common in upscale localities near Hi-Tech City, Gachibowli, and Banjara Hills. Incidentally, well-educated people living in affluent areas are enabling such practices. They forget that working-class individuals play a crucial role in supporting their daily lives," he said.