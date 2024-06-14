Hyderabad apartment prohibits domestic workers and vendors from using lift

A notice posted in an apartment complex in Hyderabad has sparked outrage on social media. The notice prohibits domestic workers, delivery personnel, and vendors from using the lifts. It also imposes a violation fine, and the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) has condemned it, calling it a discriminatory practice.
“If maids, vendors & delivery boys use passenger lifts, Rs 500 will be fined,” the notice read. On Thursday, June 13, the TGPWU posted a picture of the notice on social media platform X and urged action. Shaik Salauddin, founder and state president of the TGPWU, told TNM that this is not the first incident of this kind. “This practice is common in upscale localities near Hi-Tech City, Gachibowli, and Banjara Hills. Incidentally, well-educated people living in affluent areas are enabling such practices. They forget that working-class individuals play a crucial role in supporting their daily lives," he said.
He further added that restrictions on common amenities like lifts are not acceptable. “A gig worker sent me this photo from an apartment in Hi-tech City. There was no separate lift also. We (gig workers) work in all weather conditions and are expected to climb multiple floors. Societies allow pets in the lifts while denying access to the house helps who are usually women, who work for the residents, providing essential services. It is inhumane to fine them,” he said.
Salauddin added that the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials should take action against such practices and issue notices to residents. “We will soon meet the GHMC Mayor and police commissioner regarding this,” he added.