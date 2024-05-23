Hyderabad ACP sent to judicial custody in disproportionate assets case

A Hyderabad court on Wednesday, May 22 sent Assistant Commissioner of Police TS Uma Maheswar Rao to 14 days judicial custody in a disproportionate assets case. Rao, who was serving as ACP in the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) at Central Crime Station (CCS) in Hyderabad was accused of possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income and is also alleged to have misused his official position.
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), conducted raids at Rao's residence in Hyderabad and 13 other places in Telangana and Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh till late Tuesday. Special teams of ACB on Tuesday conducted simultaneous raids at his relatives and friends' houses in the city and other parts of Telangana and neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.
Rao was on Wednesday following raids and was produced before a magistrate at the Nampally Criminal Court on Wednesday. After the court order, Rao was shifted to Chanchalguda Central Prison.
The ACB is also likely to seek his custody to gather more information about his assets.
The ACB seized valuable documents of 15 lands and other properties, cash, gold, silver items and other movable properties worth about Rs 3.5 crore.
Uma Maheswar Rao is the investigation officer in the high-profile Sahithi Infra fraud case, in which the accused duped customers to the tune of Rs 1,100 crore.