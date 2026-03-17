Hyderabad: 4-year-old sexually assaulted, killed by neighbour in Narsingi

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A four-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted and killed by a neighbour in Narsingi, on the outskirts of Hyderabad, on March 15, Sunday. The girl, who had been living with her family at a camp for construction workers, went missing on the afternoon of March 15. The girl’s family and the accused are all migrant workers from Jharkhand.

Another child from the camp informed the family that she last saw her with a neighbour living three rooms away in the same camp. The neighbour was then questioned and arrested after he confessed to the crime, Serilingampally Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) CH Srinivas told the media.

According to the girl’s uncle, who also worked at the same construction site and lived in the same camp, his two daughters and niece often played together in the same room while the parents were away.

On March 15, the girls’ parents and uncle had gone to their work shift from 8 am to 2 pm. When they returned, they found the girl missing and launched a search. Around 7 pm, a child informed them that the girl had gotten hurt, and a man took her away, saying he would take her to a doctor. The child was able to identify the man and led the family to his room nearby, the uncle said.

“The door was locked from the inside. He opened the door after half-an-hour and denied any knowledge of what happened to the girl. But CCTV footage showed he had taken her to the store, bought her water and biscuits,” the uncle said.

A police complaint was filed around 8 pm, and the accused reportedly confessed following interrogation. Police found the child’s body bludgeoned on the head with a rock, at an isolated place, later in the night, Times of India reported.