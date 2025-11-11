Hyderabad: 3 Congress MLAs, 2 BRS leaders booked for poll code violation in Jubilee Hills

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The Hyderabad Police registered three cases against several individuals, including three MLAs of the ruling Congress Party, for violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) during the polling for the Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election.

Two cases have been registered at the Madhuranagar Police Station against sitting MLAs Beerla Ilaiah, Rama Chandra Naik, and Ramdas Maloth

One case has been registered at the Borabanda Police Station against former MLAs Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar and Methuku Anand, both belonging to the opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

The Hyderabad Police said in a statement that strict legal action is being taken against those who have violated the election code regulations. The police emphasised that every individual must respect the Model Code of Conduct for elections to be conducted peacefully and transparently, in line with democratic principles.