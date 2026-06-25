Hyderabad: 19-yr-old gives birth in college washroom, throws baby from window

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A 19-year-old student of a government residential college in Hyderabad allegedly gave birth in the hostel washroom and threw the newborn from her room window, resulting in the baby’s death.

The incident occurred at the Telangana Minority Residential Junior College (TMRJC) in Golconda, where the woman was residing while pursuing her second year of intermediate (Class 12).

College principal Maimoona Parveen told the police that after reaching the college on June 23 around 9 am, she opened her chamber window and noticed a newborn lying motionless on the roof of a government dispensary located behind the college building

After reviewing CCTV footage from the hostel, the principal identified the student who had gone to the washroom at around 4.30 am and returned to her room soon after.

When questioned, the student reportedly admitted that she had been pregnant and went into labour in the early hours of the morning. She said that she delivered a baby boy in the washroom around 4.30 am, carried the newborn in a bucket to her room, and later threw him out of the window, according to the police complaint lodged by the principal.

The baby sustained a fatal head injury and died on the spot, according to the complaint.

Police have registered a case against the student under Sections 103(1) (murder) and 238 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

During the investigation, police found that the student had been in a relationship with her 22-year-old cousin, Raj Kumar, who got her pregnant.

Golconda Station House Officer P Saidulu said the man allegedly refused to support her or marry her on learning of the pregancy. Instead, he allegedly advised her to eat papaya to induce a miscarriage.

Without anyone to support her, the student concealed the pregnancy until childbirth, the officer said.

The woman is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. Police said further action will be taken after her recovery.