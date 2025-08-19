Hyderabad: 10-year-old girl murdered at home

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

A 10-year-old girl was found murdered at her house in Hyderabad’s Kukatpally on Monday, August 18.

The girl, a class 6 student at a Kendriya Vidyalaya, was alone at home when she was killed, according to her parents.

According to Kukatpally police, the girl’s father and mother left for work around 9 am. The father told the police that around 12.30 pm, he returned home to pick up his son’s lunch box on realising he didn’t have it with him at school. On entering the house, he found his daughter lying on bed with stab wounds, he reportedly told the police.

The Kukatpally police station received a call reporting the death around 1.10 pm.

The victim’s mother works as a lab technician, while her father works as a bike mechanic.

The girl was studying in Kendriya Vidyalaya while her brother was studying in another school. As the girl’s school had a holiday on August 18, she was alone at home after her parents left for work in the morning, police said.

The father took the help of neighbours to rush the girl to a hospital, but she was declared brought dead by doctors.

Police found stab injuries on the deceased’s body. They shifted the body to the government-run Gandhi Hospital for an autopsy.

Police registered a case of murder and took up an investigation.

Senior police officials from the Cyberabad Commissionerate visited the scene. The investigators were scanning CCTV footage in the vicinity of the house.

A police officer said they received a call at 1.10 pm. He said they would be able to conclude the cause of the death after receiving the autopsy report.

The couple told police that barring minor problems with neighbours, they have no enmity with anyone and do not suspect anyone.

(With IANS inputs)