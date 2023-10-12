Hyd-based CtrlS Datacenters announces Rs 16,600 cr investment plan

Asia's leading data centre provider CtrlS Datacenters Ltd on Thursday announced its new investment plan of $2 billion (about Rs 16,600 crore) over the next six years.

The Hyderabad-based company said it has identified three key areas of focus as it looks to scale its operations, reaffirm its commitment to the region, and further establish its leadership position.

The company said it is expected to hire over 1,000 people in the next six years.

At present, CtrlS Datacenters has 12 data centres with 234 MW capacity spread across seven cities, including Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Noida, Lucknow, and Patna.

It will begin operation of three new data centres in 2023.

The new investment plan involves the addition of approximately 350 MW capacity across new and existing hyperscale and edge data centres in both India and select Southeast Asian markets.

“The present surge in AI and cloud technologies warrants that we stay relevant to changing market dynamics, while leading the charter of sustainability,” said Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Founder and Chairman of CtrlS Datacenters.

“We aspire to not only bolster our presence across key markets delivering the next generation of datacenter technology, but also to elevate the standard for the entire datacenter industry through pioneering services and sustainable practices,” he added.

CtrlS Datacenters will invest in several key technologies and strategies in areas such as advanced cooling, power management, and overall infrastructure design in its new hyperscale data centres.

The company is also aiming to become carbon neutral by 2030.

The company is investing in 153-Megawatt Peak (MWp) solar projects across three markets that will generate 2,50,000-Megawatt Hours (MWh) energy annually.

This includes a 145 MWp solar project in Maharashtra that will be fully owned and operated by the company.

By 2025, CtrlS Datacenters plans to invest in additional 300 MWp projects.