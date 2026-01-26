HLF 2026 panel says stray dog crisis reflects state failure, not feeding

Follow TNM's for news updates and story links.
Against the backdrop of recent reports of stray dogs being administered lethal injections in Telangana’s villages, a packed hall at the Hyderabad Literary Festival (HLF) 2026 witnessed a charged discussion on the ethics, legality, and social realities of human–dog coexistence.
The final session on day two of the Hyderabad Literary Festival (HLF) 2026, on Sunday, January 25, drew a large and engaged audience. Titled “Human–Dog Dilemma: Ethical and Legal Interpretations,” the panel addressed recent Supreme Court observations on street dogs, including remarks holding municipal authorities and voluntary feeders accountable for injuries caused by stray dog attacks.
The session was moderated by University of Hyderabad professor Anjali Lal Gupta and featured Mumbai-based activist Abodh Aras, photographer Rohit Chawla, and NALSAR professor Vivek Mukherjee.
Mukherjee spoke about what he described as a growing judicial inclination to privilege certain caste and class groups within gated communities. “We have seen this in Gurgaon and Noida with domestic and security workers. Gates become symbols of exclusion,” he said. Drawing a parallel between social hierarchies and human–animal relations, he added, “The same division exists between humans and animals. They are pushed into sanitised, synthetic enclosures.”
Referencing Mumbai’s experience, Aras noted that the city stopped killing street dogs in 1994. With the introduction of Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules in 2001, he said, the situation steadily improved. Mukherjee added that even the terminology evolved over time. “In the 2001 ABC Rules they were called street dogs. Today, we refer to them as community dogs.”
Responding to questions about feeding in light of recent incidents of children being mauled by dogs in various cities, Aras emphasised responsible feeding practices. “It means feeding only three or four dogs in your locality and ensuring they are vaccinated,” he said.
“Stray dogs aren’t multiplying because they are being fed,” Mukherjee argued. “If anything, their growing numbers reflect the failure of state machinery to manage the situation.”
Aras also highlighted Mumbai’s progress, noting that nearly 75 per cent of the city’s dogs have been sterilised. He spoke about the crucial role played by feeders and community volunteers, particularly in underprivileged areas, and stressed that indiscriminately relocating dogs to shelters is neither humane nor sustainable.
Photographer Rohit Chawla reflected on what animal welfare says about society at large. “We speak of being a civilised nation. How we treat our animals is a measure of that,” he said, adding that India’s indie dogs deserve dignity and care.
The session concluded with a call for coordinated efforts between citizens, municipal bodies, and animal welfare groups, underlining that compassionate, science-based approaches, rather than punitive measures, are key to addressing the issue.