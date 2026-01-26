HLF 2026 panel says stray dog crisis reflects state failure, not feeding

Mukherjee spoke about what he described as a growing judicial inclination to privilege certain caste and class groups within gated communities. “We have seen this in Gurgaon and Noida with domestic and security workers. Gates become symbols of exclusion,” he said. Drawing a parallel between social hierarchies and human–animal relations, he added, “The same division exists between humans and animals. They are pushed into sanitised, synthetic enclosures.”

Referencing Mumbai’s experience, Aras noted that the city stopped killing street dogs in 1994. With the introduction of Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules in 2001, he said, the situation steadily improved. Mukherjee added that even the terminology evolved over time. “In the 2001 ABC Rules they were called street dogs. Today, we refer to them as community dogs.”

Responding to questions about feeding in light of recent incidents of children being mauled by dogs in various cities, Aras emphasised responsible feeding practices. “It means feeding only three or four dogs in your locality and ensuring they are vaccinated,” he said.

“Stray dogs aren’t multiplying because they are being fed,” Mukherjee argued. “If anything, their growing numbers reflect the failure of state machinery to manage the situation.”