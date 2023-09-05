Heavy rain in Hyderabad: Holiday for schools, colleges

Heavy rains lashed Hyderabad since early Tuesday morning, September 5, inundating low-lying areas and throwing normal life out of gear. Following the heavy downpour and in view of the more rains forecast, the government has declared a holiday for all educational institutions in Hyderabad. Roads were inundated in several parts of the city and outskirts due to massive downpour for 2-3 hours. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has sounded an alert. It appealed to people not to step out of their homes unless essential.