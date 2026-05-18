Heatwave warning for Telangana for next seven days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave warning for the next seven days in parts of Telangana. The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has forecast a gradual rise in the maximum temperature by 2-3 degrees Celsius during the next three days in Telangana.

Some districts are likely to see maximum temperatures crossing 45 degrees Celsius between May 19 and May 24.

Heatwave conditions are very likely to prevail at isolated pockets in Adilabad, Komuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, and Rajanna Sircilla districts on May 18. The maximum temperature in these districts may cross 45 degrees Celsius.

According to the Telangana Development Planning Society, on Sunday, the highest temperature of 45.7 degrees Celsius was recorded in Bheemgal mandal in Nizamabad district. Mosra mandal in the same district recorded 45.5 degrees Celsius.

Heatwave conditions also prevailed in a couple of mandals of Nirmal district. Dasturabad recorded a maximum temperature of 45.3 while Tanur experienced 45.1 degrees Celsius.

Kollur in Banswada mandal of Kamareddy district saw a maximum temperature of 45.2 degrees Celsius.

Sixteen out of 33 districts in the state recorded a maximum temperature of 42 degrees Celsius or above.

The average maximum temperature in the state was 40.8 degrees Celsius.

In the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, the average maximum temperature was 40.4 degrees Celsius. The highest temperature of 42.3 degrees Celsius was recorded in the Goshamahal circle.

In view of the heat wave warning issued by the IMD, the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, Dr B. Ravinder Nayak. has issued an advisory for protection against heat waves, listing dos and don’ts for the citizens.

As a part of precautionary measures, the government has made elaborate arrangements by providing the special beds, I.V fluids, and essential medicines at all the public health facilities and ORS sachets are made available with ANMs/ASHAs/Anganwadi workers to meet any exigencies.