Heatwave grips Telangana as 12 districts cross 45°C, Nizamabad records the highest

The maximum temperature in Telangana touched “warning” levels on Sunday, May 3, with at least 12 districts recording temperatures above 45°C, significantly higher than the normal of 41.3°C. The highest temperature was recorded in Nizamabad district at 46°C. Nalgonda district, Nirmal district and Siddipet district followed closely at 45.9°C.

Temperatures of 45.8°C were reported in Adilabad district and Peddapalli district, while Kamareddy district and Kumuram Bheem district recorded 45.7°C. Jagtial district and Khammam district saw 45.6°C, followed by Suryapet district at 45.5°C and Mancherial district at 45.1°C. The lowest maximum temperature was recorded at 42.5°C in Hyderabad, according to the Telangana Planning Development Society (TPDS).

Data from the TPDS shows that the average maximum temperature for May is 40.3°C, while the highest temperature on record was observed in Mancherial district on May 30, 2015 at 48.9°C. The state has so far recorded an average rainfall of 0.2 mm against the normal 0.5 mm.

Cumulative rainfall from June 1 to May 3 stands at 1203.1 mm, compared to the normal 896.4 mm, marking a 34% excess.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has issued a “yellow” warning, indicating a medium level of risk, and forecast light to moderate thundershowers over the next seven days. While no large change in maximum temperatures is expected immediately, a drop of 2-3°C is likely from May 6, according to IMD.

The IMD said that a north-south trough extending from south Chhattisgarh to the Comorin area, passing through Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu at about 1.5 km above mean sea level, continues to persist.