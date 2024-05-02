Heat wave: Election Commission extends polling hours in Telangana

The Chief Electoral Officer, Telangana, had made a request to increase the hours of the poll in view of representations received from various political parties/contesting candidates, the prevailing situation of hot summer and heat wave in the state, and to increase voters’ participation.

The EC’s decision to conduct polling only till 5 pm in Telangana had come under flak from political parties as most other states, including neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra, would be voting till 6 pm.

Restricted polling hours in Telangana had baffled the political parties as the ECI has been trying to increase the poll percentage. No reasons were given by the poll panel for this decision.

As intense heatwave conditions are prevailing in Telangana with the mercury at a few places crossing 46 degrees Celsius, there were concerns this may impact the turnout. Telangana recorded a turnout of 71.34% during the Assembly elections held in December 2023. In the 2018 Assembly elections, 73.73% of voters had cast their votes. However, in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the turnout dropped to 62.11%.