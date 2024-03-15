Harish Rao calls Kavitha’s arrest ‘illegal’, BRS to protest across Telangana

Following the Enforcement Directorate’s arrest of BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Friday, March 15, Siddipet MLA and former Telangana health minister Harish Rao announced that a petition would be filed in the Supreme Court against the ED’s move. He also said that the BRS party will carry out protests across Telangana against the arrest.

Addressing the media, Rao dubbed the move as “unconstitutional and illegal” and “an attempt to demoralise the Bharat Rashtra Samithi.” “We won’t be intimidated by threats like these. We are a party born out of a movement,” he said. Rao also stated that the ED ‘deliberately’ arrested former Nizamabad MP Kavitha on a Friday evening in haste.

“The Supreme Court is still examining the rules regarding the arrest of a woman. In the meantime, the ED arrested her in a haste,” he said, adding that this isn’t the first time BRS leaders have been subjected to ‘harassment’ by the ED.