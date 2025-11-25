‘Grave negligence’: Telangana HRC takes cognisance of fan collapse on baby at PHC

Follow TNM's channel for news updates and story links.
The Telangana Human Rights Commission (TGHRC), on November 24, pointed out grave negligence after a ceiling fan collapsed at a Primary Health Clinic (PHC) in Adilabad district, injuring a newborn.
On June 23, a newborn baby sustained injuries when a ceiling fan accidentally fell on a hospital bed at the Gudihathnoor PHC in Adilabad district. The child suffered a fracture and a type of blood clot in the brain called subdural haematoma.
The TGHRC then took suo motu cognisance of the matter.
According to the District Medical and Health Officer’s (DMHO) report, a Machapur resident identified as Payal Jadhav was admitted to the Gudihathnoor PHC on June 21 with labour pains. She delivered a baby girl at 3:20 am on June 23. At 11:00 am in the inpatient ward, the fan collapsed when it was switched on, falling on the bed her baby was on.
TGHRC chairperson Justice Shameem Akther has recommended a compensation of Rs 50,000 to Payal. He also directed the Telangana Chief Secretary to produce a compliance report within two months under section 18(e) of the Protection of Human Rights Act. The Adilabad DMHO was earlier directed to submit a detailed report on or before July 28, 2025 on the incident.