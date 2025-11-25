‘Grave negligence’: Telangana HRC takes cognisance of fan collapse on baby at PHC

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The Telangana Human Rights Commission (TGHRC), on November 24, pointed out grave negligence after a ceiling fan collapsed at a Primary Health Clinic (PHC) in Adilabad district, injuring a newborn.

On June 23, a newborn baby sustained injuries when a ceiling fan accidentally fell on a hospital bed at the Gudihathnoor PHC in Adilabad district. The child suffered a fracture and a type of blood clot in the brain called subdural haematoma.

The TGHRC then took suo motu cognisance of the matter.