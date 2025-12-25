‘God punished KCR with hip injury the very day I was sworn in’: CM Revanth Reddy

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday, December 24, vowed not to allow KCR and his family to return to power.

The Chief Minister launched a scathing attack on former Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) for the remarks he made at a press conference on December 21. KCR had blamed the Congress government in the state and the Union government for delay in irrigation projects in Telangana.

Addressing a meeting of newly-elected sarpanches at Kosgi in Narayanpet district, CM Revanth Reddy said that as long as he is in politics, KCR will not come to power.

“KCR filed cases against me, had me jailed and harassed me when he was in power. God punished him, he fell and injured himself the very day I was sworn in. I don’t even need to jail him, he has imprisoned himself in his farmhouse, surrounded by my police,” CM Revanth said.

He even responded to KCR’s warning to skin Congress leaders and warned that his sarpanches would beat up KCR and hang him from a tree.

Throwing a challenge at KCR, the Chief Minister said that if elections are held for 119 Assembly seats in 2029, he would bring the Congress party to power with 87 seats.

“If elections are held for 153 constituencies (in the event of delimitation), I will bring the Congress party to power in the state with more than 100 seats. KCR, KTR and Harish Rao, write this down. This is my challenge,” he declared.

The Chief Minister remarked that the history of BRS and KCR is over. “You and your party have no future. Congress is the future of Telangana,” he said.

Revanth Reddy reiterated his call to KCR to come to the Assembly, saying the government is ready to discuss any issue in the Assembly.

“Come to the Assembly. Let's have a meaningful discussion. Let us discuss Kaleshwaram. Let us discuss Krishna and Godavari waters. Shall we also discuss telephone tapping?” he asked.

The Chief Minister also slammed BRS working president KT Rama Rao for challenging him.

“His own sister (Kavitha) is saying that he tapped her husband's phone. KTR, who cannot answer his own sister, is challenging me,” he said.

CM Revanth Reddy said KCR came out after a long time and spoke about skinning others alive. “It's not about skinning others. Take care of your own skin. Our Sarpanches will thrash and send you back to Chintamadaka (KCR’s native village).”

Revanth Reddy remarked that KCR’s words are senseless and his criticism is baseless. He said that the BRS leader didn't say a single word that would be useful to the people.

“We don't engage in vindictive politics. We are doing our work, believing that everyone will face the consequences of their own actions. However, if he messes with us, our party workers will not remain silent,” he added.

On KCR’s allegation that the Congress government is indulging in real estate dealings, Revanth Reddy remarked that he is not involved in any passport racket.

He alleged that for 10 years, KCR harboured animosity towards Palamuru (Mahabubnagar) and obstructed its development.

(With IANS inputs)