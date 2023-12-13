Gaddam Prasad Kumar to be elected unopposed as Telangana Assembly Speaker

Senior Congress MLA Gaddam Prasad Kumar is set to be elected unopposed to the Telangana Assembly Speaker’s post. He filed the nomination on December 13, and as he is the only person to file his nomination for the post, his election on Thursday will only be a formality. The main Opposition party, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has also extended support to Prasad.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, several ministers, BRS working president KT Rama Rao and CPI MLA K Sambasiva Rao were present when Prasad filed the nomination before the Legislature Secretary. KT Rama Rao also signed the nomination papers of Prasad. Protem Speaker Akbaruddin Owaisi will announce the unanimous election of Prasad as the Speaker.

On December 9, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan administered oath to Akbaruddin Owaisi as the Protem Speaker of the Assembly. About 100 MLAs including the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and ministers had taken oath before him. All eight MLAs of the BJP – who refused to take oath before Akbaruddin Owaisi – and the remaining MLAs of other parties will take oath before the Speaker on Thursday.