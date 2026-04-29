Future City to be developed on par with Singapore, Tokyo: Telangana CM

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Tuesday said that Bharat Future City will be developed on par with Singapore, Tokyo and New York.

He gave the assurance that the state government would protect the farmers' interests by providing good compensation in lieu of the acquisition of their lands for the new city.

The Chief Minister was speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony for the Future City Police Commissionerate at the Future City.

Some individuals approached him with a request to include their villages within the limits of Future City. He directed the officials to conduct Gram Sabhas and include the villages in the jurisdiction of the Commissionerate in accordance with the residents' wishes.

Stating that the office of the Future City Development Corporation will be inaugurated by June 2, CM Revanth Reddy said that the government will extend support to the farmers who lost their lands.

“Our government will ensure that no one suffers. State Industry Minister D Sridhar Babu will always be available to resolve the grievances of the locals,” he said and asked officials to consider the plight of the poor and underprivileged compassionately.

Appealing to all to support the big initiative of transforming the Future City into a magnificent city, he recalled that many people raised doubts and opposed the construction of the Outer Ring Road (ORR). Today, the ORR is a marvel structure in the country, he said.

The Chief Minister took a strong dig at the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) for what he called obstructing the Future city by spreading lies.

Reiterating that the Future City will be promoted as the best destination for global investments, the CM highlighted that of the seven bullet train projects sanctioned across the entire country, three have been allocated specifically to Telangana state. The proposals were also cleared for a bullet train network connecting Bengaluru to Hyderabad, Shamshabad to Pune, and Shamshabad - Amaravati— Chennai. Such big projects will transform the Rangareddy district into a big destination for growth, he said.

The Chief Minister also appealed to the Maoists to surrender and join the mainstream. He said the government was ready to provide rehabilitation and address their health issues.