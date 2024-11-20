‘Fulfil promises on wages, social security’: Telangana gig workers to Rahul Gandhi

The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers' Union (TGPWU), on Wednesday, November 20, wrote to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Telangana Chief Minister Anumula Revanth Reddy, expressing concern over the delay in fulfilling promises made to gig and platform workers. Shaik Salauddin, founder-president of the union, in a letter to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, said the inaction of Telangana government was concerning.

Despite promises made by the Congress government during the election campaign to enact a law for gig workers, set up a welfare board for providing social security benefits such as healthcare, accidental insurance and maternity benefits, fair wages, and introduce a government-run ride-hailing app, no draft bill has been presented in the state Assembly, he said.

In his letter, Salauddin urged the government to prioritise its commitment to gig and platform workers, particularly the creation of a government-run app as an alternative to private ride-hailing companies. He also requested the implementation of uniform fares for city taxis and app-based taxis, similar to recent measures taken by the Karnataka Transport Department.

The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers' Union (TGPWU) has been actively engaged in consultations with the Telangana government regarding the proposed legislation for gig and platform workers.

TGPWU’s letter comes within a few hours after the Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy told Rahul that his government would make the Telangana State Gig Workers’ Policy comprehensive, inclusive,fair and pioneering, in line with his vision & promise.