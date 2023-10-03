Four-year-old girl in Telangana electrocuted while opening fridge at supermarket

In a tragic incident, a four-year-old girl from Nizamabad in Telangana died due to electrocution at a supermarket on Monday, October 2. The incident occurred reportedly when the girl, Rishita, tried opening the refrigerator to pick up a juice bottle. After coming in contact with the refrigerator, she received an electric shock. Though she was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital by her father, the victim was declared dead.

A video of the incident is being circulated on social media and local TV channels, showing the girl approaching the refrigerator and her attempt to open its doors. She electrocuted immediately after touching the refrigerator’s door handle.