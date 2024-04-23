Four Padma Shri recipients hail from Telangana

Four people from Telangana were conferred the Padma Shri awards for their distinguished services in art, literature and education. Burra Veena maestro Dasari Kondappa, Chindu Yakshaganam theatre artist Gaddam Sammaiah, sculptor Velu Ananda Chari and writer Kethavath Somlal are among five recipients of Padma Shri from Telangana.

Dasari Kondappa has been bestowed with the Padma Shri award for being the guardian of Burra Veena, an indigenous stringed instrument created using bamboo, gourd shell and metal strings. The 63-year-old Burra Veena maestro, who hails from Narayanpet district, is one of the last Burra Veena players who dedicated his life to indigenous art.