Foundation laid for new Amazon data centre in Telangana’s Future City

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Amazon Web Services (AWS) formally began the construction of a new data centre near Hyderabad on July 15, Wednesday, with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy attending the groundbreaking ceremony at Bharat Future City, an urban project being developed by the Congress government.

CM Revanth said that such a big company’s establishment would accelerate investments in Future City. He invited Amazon to further expand its operations and invest Rs 1 lakh crore in Telangana by 2034. He also added that a monthly meeting will be held on Amazon's investments in the state.

The data centre is part of the Rs 60,000 crore investment secured by the Revanth Reddy government from AWS at the World Economic Forum (WEF) at Davos in 2025.

Amazon announced that the expansion of its data centre operations in Hyderabad is part of its recently announced $48 billion investment in India, of which $21 billion (over Rs 2 lakh crore) will go towards cloud and AI infrastructure from 2026 to 2030.

“The cloud investment will expand AWS data centre capacity in Hyderabad and Mumbai, giving startups, enterprises and government organisations access to custom AI chips, hundreds of cloud and managed AI services, secure and reliable cloud technologies and developer tools to innovate faster, scale further and serve customers globally,” said a statement announcing the groundbreaking of the new data centre.

AWS also said that the company has trained 250 students in Telangana on data centre operations, and has hired 110 of them into the AWS Data Centre Operations team. Amazon currently runs at least three data centres near Hyderabad.

“The expansion of Amazon will also pave the way for other companies and industries to set up operations in the Future City,” CM Revanth said.

He said there was a need to relocate industries within Hyderabad and expand the Hyderabad Metro rail network.