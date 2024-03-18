Former Telangana BSP chief RS Praveen Kumar officially joins BRS

Speaking to the media, Praveen Kumar said that CM Revanth Reddy had previously offered him the post of chairman of the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), but he had rejected it. The management of TSPSC under the previous BRS government had come under severe criticism over alleged mismanagement of government job recruitments and a paper leak case. Both Congress and RS Praveen Kumar had blamed the BRS government for the fiasco, and the TSPSC team was reconstituted after Congress came to power.

“It is true that I rejected the post. CM Revanth Reddy also said that I have to answer to the public if I join BRS. Is that a warning? Do the people of Telangana have no freedom?” Praveen Kumar questioned.

Responding to allegations that he was offered a “package” (money from the BRS), Praveen Kumar said, “If I am the kind of person who could be bought, I could have joined the ruling Congress party. They would have offered me a good position too. I am not among the herd who want to protect their illegal assets and are waiting at the gates of the Congress party. I believe in the revival of Telangana and I want to be a part of it.”

Praveen Kumar is a former IPS officer who served as the Secretary of Telangana social welfare schools for nearly a decade before opting for voluntary retirement and entering politics. He coined the anti-caste term Swaero, a term used as an aspirational identity by students and alumni of social welfare schools as an additional name to their given names, to fight stigma against their caste identities.