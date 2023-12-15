Former CM KCR discharged from hospital after hip replacement surgery

A week after undergoing a hip replacement surgery, former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was discharged from the hospital on Friday, December 15. He was admitted at the Yashoda Hospital at Somajiguda, Hyderabad, on December 8 after suffering a fracture due to a fall at his farmhouse at Erravalli. The same day he had undergone hip replacement surgery.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president thanked doctors, nurses and other staff who took care of him at the hospital. After leaving the hospital, KCR, as he is popularly known, reached his residence at Nandi Nagar in Banjara Hills.

Family members welcomed him home with traditional rituals. BRS MLAs, other leaders and well wishers had gathered to welcome him. He was seen walking with the help of walkers after reaching home.