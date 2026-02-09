Forensic material in phone tapping and cash for vote not destroyed in fire, says Telangana FSL chief

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

After Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) said that forensic material linked to the 2015 cash for vote scam was destroyed, Telangana Forensic Science Laboratory (TGFSL) chief Shikha Goel on Sunday, February 8 refuted the claims. She remarked that none of the material objects connected to the case were present in the FSL premises and were instead in the court’s custody.

Shikha Goel was addressing the media a day after a fire broke out at the TGFSL building. The fire affected the first floor of the building, damaging the computer forensics laboratory, property room, case verification chamber, analysis chamber and server room. The Human Remains Detection (HRD) hall and other rooms on the first floor, along with furniture, equipment and other materials, were also damaged.

Following the fire, both members of the ruling Congress and opposition BRS alleged respectively that forensic evidence related to the phone tapping case of 2023 and cash-for-vote case of 2015 were deliberately destroyed in the fire.