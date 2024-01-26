‘For my fans’: Chiranjeevi dedicates Padma Vibhushan award to his fans

Actor Chiranjeevi thanked the BJP government for conferring him with the Padma Vibhushan award for 2024 on Thursday, January 25. Chiranjeevi, who is popularly known as Mega Star, dedicated the award to his admirers. The Padma Vibhushan is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service. The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year.

Sharing a video, expressing his happiness, Chiranjeevi said, “I am at a loss of words. I am extremely happy to be felicitated with Padma Vibhushan, the second highest civilian award.” Dedicating the award to his fans, he said, “I am in this position because of the adoration and love of lakhs of admirers. That is why the award which I received belongs to you,” he said. Chiranjeevi said that he cannot compensate for the love shown by his admirers. “In my 45 years of acting career I have been trying beyond my strength to entertain the audience through various kinds of roles. In real life too I am doing charity work to the best of my abilities. I am aware that my contribution is a miniscule compared to the love you have shown for me. This reality constantly drives me to act responsibly.”

Chiranjeevi has acted in more than 150 films in Telugu. He made his acting debut in 1978 with Punadhirallu. The actor also turned into a politician. He founded the Praja Rajyam Party in 2008 and contested in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections. His party won 18 seats. However, he later merged his party with the Congress and served as the Union Minister.