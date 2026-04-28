Five workers killed as heavy crane collapses in Hyderabad

Five workers were killed, and 12 others were injured when a huge crane collapsed due to heavy wind at a cement bricks company on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Monday evening.
The incident occurred at the cement brick company in Mahalingapuram, Shankarpally mandal, Rangareddy district.
Police rushed to the spot and launched rescue and relief operations. The injured were admitted to a hospital in Shankarpally. The condition of two of the injured was stated to be critical.
The deceased were identified as Ali Hussain (35), Nagender (30), Sajid (32), Mithun and Sonu.
The dead bodies were shifted to the government hospital at Chevella for postmortem examination.
According to officials, 17 workers were on the site at the time of the accident. The crane being used to lift a load of cement bricks lost balance and collapsed due to heavy winds as a thunderstorm lashed the area. Some of the workers were
Senior police officials visited the spot. A police officer said they have registered a case and launched an investigation.
Meanwhile, a huge fire broke out at an automobile service centre in Amberpet, Hyderabad. There were no casualties.
According to police, the fire broke out in the Mahindra service centre. Fire-fighting personnel rushed to the spot and launched the operation to douse the flames.
The fire could not be controlled despite the hectic efforts of the police and firefighting personnel for several hours.
Thick smoke engulfed the area, triggering panic among people in the adjoining residential areas.
In another incident, a JCB driver died in an accident in the Gachibowli area of Hyderabad. The JCB was deployed for the demolition of a structure. The debris struck the driver, resulting in previous injuries. He was shifted to a hospital, where he succumbed while undergoing treatment.
The deceased was identified as Zakir. Police registered a case and took up an investigation.