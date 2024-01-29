Five including two children killed in road accident in Telangana

Five members of two families including two children were killed in a road accident in Telangana's Nalgonda district on Sunday, January 28 night. A woman was also critically injured in the accident that occurred in Miryalaguda.

According to police, an unidentified truck rammed into the car in Krishna Nagar colony on Narketpally-Addanki highway. The deceased, residents of Nandipadu village in Miryalaguda mandal, were returning home after visiting a temple in Vijayawada in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. The family were nearly home when the accident occurred.

The deceased were identified as Cherukupalli Mahesh (32), his wife Jyothi (30), daughter Rishita (6), Mahesh’s co-brother B. Mahender (32), his son Leonis (2). Mahesh’s wife Madhavi was critically injured. She was taken to Miryalguda area hospital and later shifted to a private hospital.

According to the police, a truck hit the car from behind and sped away. Investigation is underway to identify and trace the truck.