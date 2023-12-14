Fire accident in Hyderabad’s Karachi Bakery manufacturing unit, 15 injured

Fifteen workers were injured in a fire mishap believed to have been caused by a gas leak in the famous Karachi Bakery’s manufacturing unit in Hyderabad on December 14. The injured persons have been admitted to a hospital, where the condition of six of them is stated to be critical. Police said the explosion occurred in the kitchen of Karachi Bakery in the Gagan Pahad area under the limits of Rajendranagar Police Station on the city outskirts. Eight of the injured workers were admitted to Apollo DRDO Hospital at Kanchanbagh.

According to The Hindu, Rajendranagar Fire Station personnel said that the mishap was reported to them around 10.40 am, and the cause of the fire is speculated to be a gas leak in a pipeline triggered by overheating of an oven.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed grief over the incident and directed officials to ensure that the injured get the best treatment. Officials informed the Chief Minister that most of the injured were workers from Uttar Pradesh.