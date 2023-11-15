FIR against EFLU Hyd students for hunger strike, using slogans like ‘Inquilab Zindabad’

Seventeen students who have sat on hunger strike in protest against the administration of the English and Foreign Language University’s (EFLU) in Hyderabad have been booked by the police following a complaint by EFLU Registrar Narasimha Rao Kedari. This is the third FIR against students who have been protesting for nearly a month against administrative negligence and the sexual assault of a female student on campus.

“The University is worried that their acts may lead to inciting violence on the campus,” read the complaint. In his complaint, the professor also refers to ‘written and pictorial slogans and warnings’ which he alleges are a witness to their intentions of threatening the University and the government.

The Registrar has also said that the students were using objectionable slogans like, ‘Inquilab Zindabad’ (Long live revolution) and ‘Tum Zameen pe Zulm likho, wahi pe Inquilab Likha Jayega (You commit atrocities on the body, we will mark the same with revolution). He also said the slogans drawn by the protestors at the main entrance of the University is ‘a cause of our concern.’

Bringing up slogans used by the protesting students, the Registrar invoked the Delhi High Court’s exception to the use of the word ‘Inquilab Zindabad.’ It is worth noting that the Delhi High Court’s viewing of the term ‘Inquilab Zindabad’ as ‘objectionable’ took place while hearing student activist Umar Khalid’s bail hearing for his alleged involvement in the Delhi riots. Khalid has been in jail since September 2020 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The court had then said, “Revolution by itself isn't always bloodless, which is why it is contradistinctly used with the prefix – a ‘bloodless’ revolution. So, when we use the expression “revolution‟, it is not necessarily bloodless.” This reading of the court has however been questioned by academics.