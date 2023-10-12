Fears of political bias may have triggered transfer of top officials in Telangana

The sudden transfer of 13 IPS officers and 4 IAS officers from Telangana by the Election Commission of India (ECI) has raised questions about the state’s administration in the run up to the upcoming November 30 elections. According to reports, the ECI pulled up the officials over issues of not doing enough to curb inflow of money and liquor into the state. Last year’s Munugode by-poll which was touted as the one of the “costliest” by-elections by observers and there were reports of liquor sales going up ahead of the polls.

The ECI on October 11 ordered top officials in administration and the police in five poll-bound states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram and Telangana.

While ECI officials were tight-lipped about the issue and refused to comment, a senior state government official, who is coordinating with the poll body, said that there were apprehensions regarding their political bias towards the ruling dispensation in the state. Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand, Warangal Commissioner AV Ranganath, and Nizamabad Commissioner V Satyanarayana are among senior cops who were transferred from their positions.

Apart from them, 10 district Superintendents of Police (SP) have also been transferred. They are: Sangareddy's M Ramana Kumar, Kamareddy's B Srinivas Reddy, Jagityal's A Bhaskar, Mahabubnagar's K Narasimha, Nagarkurnool's K Manohar, Jogulamba Gadwal's K Srujana, Mahbubabad's G Chandramohan, Narayanpet's N Venkateswarlu, Jayashankar Bhupalapally's P Karunakar, and Suryapet's Rajender Prasad.

“Anand is a local from Hyderabad and is perceived to be close to the ruling party. There were also complaints about him not letting opposition party members, especially Congress, hold protests. Similarly, Satyanarayana in Nizamabad also faces similar allegations especially by the BJP,” stated the government official, who did not want to be named.