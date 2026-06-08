Family of Telangana student Anshul Kuncha, killed in US, seeks early repatriation of body

The family of 28-year-old Telangana student Anshul Kuncha, who was shot dead while delivering pizzas in Philadelphia, has appealed to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to expedite the repatriation of his mortal remains to India.

Speaking to the media, Anshul’s sister Tanvi Kuncha urged Indian authorities to ensure that his body is brought back home at the earliest. She said the family had initially been informed that the mortal remains would be repatriated by Monday or Tuesday, but had since been told the process could take until Thursday or Friday.

“The only request that I have from the Ministry of External Affairs is to bring back my brother’s body as soon as possible. Initially, we were told that the body would be brought back by Monday or Tuesday, but now we are getting an estimate of Thursday or Friday. We do not want to keep his body there for so long,” she said.

Describing her brother as a cheerful and kind-hearted person, Tanvi said Anshul had moved to the United States to pursue higher education. He completed his Master’s in Business Analytics at Drexel University and later secured a full-time position with a multinational company. Alongside his job, he continued to work part-time at a pizza outlet on weekends.

“What we know is that he was called to a vacant house. After delivering the pizzas and while returning to his vehicle, he was shot in the head from behind,” she said.

Anshul, a native of Gundlapochampally in Telangana’s Medchal-Malkajgiri district, had been living in the United States for nearly four years. He was shot dead shortly after midnight on June 5 at the Raymond Rosen Homes housing complex on Edgley Street in north Philadelphia.

According to the Philadelphia Police Department, Anshul had delivered three pizza boxes to a vacant housing unit before he was found lying outside with a gunshot wound to the head. He was rushed to Temple University Hospital, where he was declared dead.

Investigators recovered three spent shell casings near the spot where he was found. Police officials said the positioning of the shell casings suggested that the assailant or assailants were standing very close to Anshul when he was shot. His vehicle was discovered nearby with a pizza warmer still inside.

Police also recovered the pizza boxes and delivery bag from inside the vacant apartment. The items appeared untouched, leading investigators to believe that Anshul had completed the delivery before being attacked outside.

Surveillance footage obtained from cameras operated by the Philadelphia Housing Authority reportedly shows Anshul carrying the pizza boxes while being followed by two individuals dressed in dark clothing. One of them was seen carrying a backpack. The shooting itself was not captured on camera.

Investigators have traced the phone number used to place the delivery order and are examining it as a key lead in the case. No arrests have been made so far.

The police suspect that the delivery request was a decoy intended to lure Anshul to the location. They have pointed out that none of his belongings were stolen, raising questions about the motive behind the killing.