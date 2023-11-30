Exit polls predict Congress win in Telangana, BRS likely to be close second

As the polling for Telangana Assembly elections ends on Thursday, November 30, exit polls are indicating a clear lead for the Congress party over the incumbent Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS). India TV-CNX exit poll, for instance, predicts that Congress will obtain a majority of 63 to 79 seats, with BRS procuring 31 to 47 seats in the 119 membered Legislative Assembly. The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), headed by Asaduddin Owaisi, may obtain five to seven seats as per the exit poll.

The ABP-Cvoter exit poll speculates that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would win five to 13 seats, which if proved true would mean that the party would be uniquely positioned to be a kingmaker, with the potential to form crucial alliances. ABP-Cvoter too puts Congress at the top with 49 to 65 seats, while BRS has been placed at 38 to 54 seats. They predict that other parties including the AIMIM would stay within the range of five to nine seats.

According to the Republic TV-Matrize survey, Congress is likely to win 58 to 68 seats, while the BRS may get 46 to 56 seats. They expect that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s seat share will increase from one seat in 2018 to four to nine seats this time, and the AIMIM will stay stagnant or fall behind with five to seven.

Jan Ki Baat too states that the Congress will likely take the lead with 48 to 64 seats, while the BRS may get 40 to 55 seats. They predict the BJP may get 7 to 13 seats.

The Polstrat exit poll, however, indicates that Congress and BRS would win approximately the same amount of seats — predicting 49-56 seats for Congress and 48 to 58 for BRS. The BJP may get five to 10 seats, they add.