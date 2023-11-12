Ex-India captain Azharuddin on sticky wicket at home ground Jubilee Hills

This will be the maiden poll battle for Azhar on his home turf. He was elected to the Lok Sabha from Moradabad constituency in Uttar Pradesh in 2009 a few months after he joined the party. The Congress had fielded him from Rajasthan’s Ton-Sawai Madhopur in 2014 but he lost the election.

In 2018, he was appointed working president of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee. He had campaigned for the party in the 2018 Assembly elections. The party did not field him in either the Assembly or Lok Sabha polls.

This time with the Congress gaining momentum under the leadership of A Revanth Reddy, especially after the party’s victory in Karnataka, Azhar zeroed in on Jubilee Hills. The party was also looking for a Muslim face to counter the criticism of not fielding Muslims outside the MIM’s strongholds in the old city.

Azharuddin, the boy next door, had a sensational debut in international cricket with three-back-to-back centuries in the 1980s. One of the most successful India captains, the wristy batsman played 99 tests and scored 6,215 runs.

Azhar’s cricketing career had come to an abrupt end in 2000 after he was banned from playing cricket for life following allegations of match fixing. After a protracted legal battle, the Andhra Pradesh High Court in 2012 had struck down the life-time ban.

However, the order came too late for Azhar to resume his career as he was already 49. Earlier, he also ran into controversies with divorce from his first wife and marriage with actor Sangeeta Bijlani.

Azhar began a new innings in 2019 when he was elected president of the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA). However, his tenure was marred by infighting and allegations of corruption.

The Supreme Court had intervened in February this year to appoint a single-member committee to manage HCA and facilitate the conduct of fresh elections. The committee removed the former cricketer from the list of voters and barred him from contesting HCA polls, held recently.

Last month, on a complaint by HCA CEO Suneel Kante Bose, four criminal cases were registered against Azhar and others for alleged misappropriation of funds to the tune of Rs 3.85 crore. The former cricketer, however, termed the allegations false and motivated.