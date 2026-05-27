Everest deaths: Hyderabad man’s body to rest in Himalayas, family seeks financial aid

The family of Arun Kumar Tiwari, who died during his descent from Mount Everest, have decided to allow his remains to rest in the Himalayas to honour his love for the mountains. Reports say that transporting Arun’s body back to Hyderabad, where he hails from, would require a steep Rs 90 lakh and be fraught with danger for those retrieving the body.

Arun and another climber, Sandeep Are, died on May 21 from exhaustion at an altitude of over 8,000 metres, infamously referred to as the ‘death zone’. At this altitude, oxygen levels are so low that it can trigger extreme symptoms such as hypoxia (oxygen deprivation to tissues), impaired judgement and hallucinations.

The Times of India reported that Arun, who summited on May 21, began vomiting blood at Hillary Step during the descent. Supplemental oxygen couldn’t save him. The report also says that Arun advanced to the summit despite warnings from the guide.

The Hindu reports that Sandeep reached the summit on May 20. Reports further suggest that Sandeep died closer to Camp 3, making it possible for his body to be retrieved.

However, the cost and effort of retrieving Arun’s body are high. Pioneer Adventures, which handled the expedition, told TOI that it is almost impossible due to the deep snow and would put more lives at risk.

Pioneer Adventures owner Nivesh Kakri reportedly further explained that retrieval from the death zone would require 8-10 Sherpa guides to cut the frozen body out of ice for days before securing it with ropes to lower through exposed and avalanche-prone terrain. Insurance provided by the company covers helicopter evacuation but not manual recovery of bodies, he reportedly added.

Family in need of aid

Arun’s family has now begun a fundraiser on Milaap, as he was the only earning member. He is survived by his wife, Meenakshi Tiwari, and their daughters, Anushka and Vidushi.

Saying that they had chosen to honour him by “letting him rest eternally in the Himalayas”, the family added that they require funds for the girls' education, daily living expenses, and their long-term future.