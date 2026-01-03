Estimates for Musi River project to be ready March 31, says CM Revanth Reddy

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy announced on Friday that estimates for the prestigious Musi Rejuvenation Project will be finalised by March 31 this year, and the works will start by inviting tenders immediately.

Speaking in the Assembly, he noted that the Asian Development Bank (ADB) has already agreed to provide a loan of Rs 4,000 crore for the Musi project.

The Central government has also given its approval for the development of the Gandhi Sarovar under the Musi project.

CM Revanth Reddy noted that Bapu Ghat was constructed at the confluence of the Musi and Eesa rivers, where Mahatma Gandhi's ashes were immersed.

"Once the DPR (Detailed Project Report) is ready, we will give a PowerPoint presentation to all the MLAs and seek their suggestions," the Chief Minister said while making an intervention during the question hour.

He stated that strict action had already taken on the pollution of Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar reservoirs through drainage from the farmhouses of the influential families.

He said when the city was flooded in 1908, the Nizam government constructed the Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar projects as a permanent solution to the flood problem. The two reservoirs are still quenching the thirst of the people of Hyderabad, the CM noted.

He revealed that as part of the development of the Musi project, he and his Cabinet colleagues visited London (the Thames River), New York, Japan, South Korea, and Singapore.

He said all world-class cities have protected their river basins. After studying the development of global cities, the government is preparing plans to ensure that clean water flows in the Musi River throughout the year.

CM Revanth Reddy pointed out that in Gujarat, 60,000 families were relocated during the Sabarmati River cleanup. The Ganga River was also cleaned up, and a riverfront was developed in Uttar Pradesh. Stating that BJP leaders promoted these structures as a sign of development, the Chief Minister took exception to the opposition parties for obstructing the Music Project.

The CM highlighted that people of Nalgonda district were already suffering due to increasing pollution in the Musi.

He told the House that the government appointed consultancies to prepare plans for the Musi project. Development is already underway at Gandhi Sarovar near Bapu Ghat.

A permanent solution to Musi pollution will also be found by diverting the Godavari waters. "We are planning to utilise 15 TMC of the 20 TMC for drinking water needs and 5 TMC to maintain a continuous flow of clean water in the Musi River," he said.

CM Revanth Reddy said that the ancient Shiva temple located in the Musi river basin near Manchirevula will be developed, and the building of a gurudwara, a mosque, and a church in the Musi river basin to promote religious harmony are part of the Musi project.

He claimed that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has also agreed to give defence land for the construction of the Gandhi Sarovar.

The CM strongly objected to the opposition parties calling him a real estate broker. Stating that real estate is also an industry, he said similar criticisms were made when the Hitech City was developed.

"The poison in the hearts of some people is far more dangerous than the pollution in the Musi River. Why are they spewing venom when I am explaining the details? They want to prevent the truth from reaching the people and stop any discussion. Why does it hurt them when I explain the details? Even their BRS MLAs are demanding that the Musi River be cleaned up," he remarked when BRS Deputy Leader Harish Rao raised an objection and tried to intervene.