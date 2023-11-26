Election Commission serves notice to KTR for holding meeting at govt institution

The Election Commission (EC) has served a show cause notice to Telangana minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) star campaigner KT Rama Rao (KTR) for holding a meeting with a group of unemployed youth at T-Works, a government institution, in violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). The EC has asked KTR, as the leader is popularly known, to respond to the notice by 3 pm on Sunday, November 26.

The poll panel, prima facie, held that by visiting a government institution and using the platform of T-Works for political activities and combining his official duties with political/private visit, KTR violated the Model Code of Conduct.

The EC served the notice after an inquiry following a complaint from Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala that KTR visited T-Works office in Hyderabad on November 20 and interacted with a large number of youths. It also took a factual report from the Chief Electoral Officer, Telangana.