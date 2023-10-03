Elderly man from Hyderabad stabbed to death in UK

A 65-year-old man from Hyderabad has been murdered by unidentified persons in the United Kingdom (UK). According to reports, Mohammed Khaja Rayeesuddin was stabbed to death at Hill Top Avenue in West Yorkshire on Saturday, September 30.

Rayeesuddin and an Afghan national were reportedly killed by two unidentified men, said to be Ugandan nationals, during an altercation. The Indian man reportedly lost his life when he tried to intervene in a fight between the Afghan and two others.According to the Independent, two people aged 46 and 48 were held by the police in connection with the murder.

Police found Rayeesuddin with critical injuries and was airlifted to a hospital, where he succumbed. Police arrested two men for the double murder. Rayeesuddin had been living in London since 2011 and is survived by wife, daughter and a son. He was murdered when he was preparing to come to India for the marriage of his daughter, scheduled on October 5. The family resides in Masab Tank neighborhood in Hyderabad.