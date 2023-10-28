EFLU students seek VC’s resignation, say he is holding position against rules

A group of students from the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) in Hyderabad have written to Lok Sabha MP from Kerala Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday, October 25, about the recent events in the campus, and have sought his intervention. They also called for EFLU Vice-chancellor (VC) Suresh Kumar’s resignation, alleging that his tenure officially concluded in June 2022, and it was extended until June 2023. The students, who did not want to be named, have also called on the Union government to “engage with the Vice-Chancellor, urging him to withdraw the complaints and FIRs filed against the protesting students''.

According to the EFLU manual or rules, the VC is appointed for a period of five years, and can serve another extended year until a successor is appointed. According to the university’s website, he assumed charge as VC on June 6, 2017, and has been holding the position for over six years.

The letter to Tharoor was written in the context of protests held on October 17 to form a committee against sexual harassment in the university, and also against the sexual assault of a woman student on October 18 by two unidentified individuals in the campus. After students held a protest on the night of October 19 demanding action, a case was also lodged against 11 protestors based on a complaint by EFLU Proctor Samson. The Proctor claimed that he faced danger from students.

After that, the EFLU administration also announced extended holidays until October 29, and also announced the formation of an Internal Committee (IC) After the IC was announced, the order was found back-dated to October 11 – five days before the campus first saw protests demanding the reconstitution of a similar committee. Many students claim that the ICC order was backdated to October 11 to evade questions.

Many students now want VC Suresh Kumar gone from the campus. “However, given that we are in October 2023, there is unease regarding his continued tenure, which appears to be in contradiction to the university's established rules. This has fostered feelings of disquiet as it highlights the extent of his influence and authority within the higher echelons of the institution. In light of these distressing events, we urgently call for the resignation of both the Vice-Chancellor and the proctorial board, which has remained inactive regarding the SPARSH Committee and mishandled cases of sexual assault,” said the letter from the students to Tharoor.

Earlier this week, three MPs from Kerala wrote to the University Grants Commission (UGC) and Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan seeking an intervention and an inquiry into the incidents. The MPs have demanded a thorough investigation into the matter and urged authorities to revoke the case against the students.

Rajya Sabha MP ET Mohammed Basheer in his letter to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan urged for a comprehensive investigation into the sexual assault of the student. Indian Union Muslim league (IUML) Rajya Sabha MP Abdul Wahab wrote to the UGC on the issue. “I believe that immediate action and intervention are necessary to prevent further escalation of this situation and to restore trust within the university community,” the MP said in his letter.

So far, the Osmania University police, with registered a case after the alleged sexual assault, has not arrested anyone.