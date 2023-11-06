EFLU Hyderabad erupts in protests against administration: Cops detain students

The English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) campus witnessed dramatic scenes on Monday, November 6, as the Osmania University police forcefully detained over 20 students who were protesting at the main gate. A large number of students had gathered at the campus to protest continued apathy by the administration towards students' concerns and “extremely repressive” measures employed to curb dissent on campus.

The student community of EFLU had begun an indefinite hunger strike around 1 pm on Monday, demanding justice for a student, who was sexually assaulted on the campus on the night of October 18. Holding placards that said “VC your time’s up”, they called for the resignation of the Vice Chancellor and removal of the Proctorial Board.