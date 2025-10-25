ED attaches Rs 12.6 crore assets of Sahiti Infra in Rs 842 crore investor fraud case

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The Hyderabad wing of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday, October 24, attached movable and immovable properties worth Rs 12.6 crore belonging to real estate magnate Sahiti Infratec Ventures India Private Limited (SIVIPL) and its former director Sandu Purnachandra Rao under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Family members of Purnachandra Rao and associated entities have also come under the scanner. According to the ED, SIVIPL collected large sums of money from investors without obtaining mandatory approvals from the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) and the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA).

The money collected from homebuyers were reportedly deposited across multiple accounts with some of the money diverted into personal accounts. Despite collecting payments, the company failed to deliver the villas and homes promised to buyers.