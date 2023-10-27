ED attaches assets worth Rs 134 cr in Karvy Group money laundering case

It said that the loan funds were diverted to related companies like – Karvy Data Management Services Ltd., Karvy Realty India Ltd., etc. which was otherwise than for the stated purpose and the diverted loan funds were routed via multiple defunct NBFCs to Karvy Financial Services Limited (an NBFC of the Karvy Group) to wash its bad debt accounts or NPAs.

"ED probe found that Parthasarathy had special privileges and rights to subscribe to additional equity shares of KFin Technologies Ltd. (Kfintech) at a pre-determined price as per the Shareholders Agreement dated August 3, 2017. In consideration for the termination of the Shareholders Agreement and extinguishment of all such rights, KFintech allotted 1,000 non-convertible redeemable preference shares in the name of Adhiraj Parthasarathy, son of C Parthasarathy, at par on October 25, 2021," the agency said. It added that the actual redemption premium or termination fee agreed upon was Rs 164 crore. "However, the amount was decreased by Rs 30 crore as Kfintech discovered certain unauthorised transfers of shares of Petronet LNG Limited to the demat accounts of KSBL and Karvy Consultants Limited (KCL) thus triggering the indemnity payout clause of the said mutual agreement. Hence, these shares were redeemable after a period of two years at a net redemption premium of Rs 134.02 crore," the ED said.

The ED probe also found that the said issuance of Redeemable Preference Shares is in lieu of the rights and privileges enjoyed by Parthasarathy in Kfintech and thus he has the primary right or ownership of the said consideration received. "Parthasarathy and his concerns had made an arrangement that the said consideration from KFintech is taken in the name of Adhiraj Parthasarathy as he is not an accused in the FIRs. Further, the said property in the form of Redeemable Preference Shares was concealed by Adhiraj Parthasarathy and was not deliberately disclosed in his submissions made before the ED during the course of the investigation," the agency said. The ED has so far attached assets worth Rs 2,229.56 crore.