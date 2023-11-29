ECI seeks report on BRS candidate Kaushik Reddy’s suicide threat

The Election Commission of India (ECI), on Wednesday, November 29, has sought a report on Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) candidate Kaushik Reddy’s threat to voters that if he was defeated, he along with his family members would die by suicide. The Election Commission directed the returning officer of the Huzurabad constituency in Karimnagar district to conduct an inquiry and submit a report.

Addressing an election rally on the last day of the campaign on Tuesday, the BRS candidate said that if he won, there would be a victory procession, but if he lost, there would be a funeral procession on December 4. “It is your decision whom you choose to vote for. If you vote me to power, I will work for you. If not, you can come and see my dead body on December 4. I beg you to give me one chance. I hope you will rescue me [from suicide]. I am just asking for one chance,” he said. With his wife and daughter by his side, Kaushik Reddy told the people that it was their wish if they wanted to see them taking their lives by hanging. “It's up to you what you want. If you don't vote for me, you will see our dead bodies,” he said.

Kaushik Reddy is a member of the Telangana Legislative Council and contesting against Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) sitting MLA and former minister Eatala Rajender and Congress candidate Vodithala Pranav. Kaushik Reddy had lost the 2018 Assembly elections from the same constituency as the candidate of the Congress party to Rajender, who was then elected on TRS (now BRS) ticket. In 2021, when Rajender joined BJP and quit as MLA to force the by-election, Kaushik Reddy quit Congress to join the BRS hoping to secure a ticket. However, the BRS had fielded G Srinivas Yadav in the bye-election. Rajender retained the seat with a majority of over 23,000 votes.