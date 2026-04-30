ECI picks the name TRS for Kavitha’s party, she calls it ‘destiny’

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The Election Commission of India (ECI) has allowed Kavitha Kalvakuntla to announce the name of her party as Telangana Rakshana Sena (TRS), days after she claimed the abbreviation for herself.

On April 25, Kavitha launched her political party at a huge public event near Hyderabad, announcing its name as Telangana Rashtra Sena (TRS). The name triggered controversy as it closely resembles Telangana Rashtra Samithi, the former name of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party, run by her father K Chandrashekar Rao and brother KT Rama Rao.

In a letter to Kavitha dated April 28, the ECI said it was permitting the name Telangana Rakshana Sena for announcing through public notice in newspapers. It said that the final approval of the name will depend on objections filed based on this notice.

The ECI referred to her application dated April 23, two days before her party launch event, where she had submitted five options for her party’s name. Only one of them, the one now approved by the ECI, abbreviates to TRS. Its expansion is also different from the one announced by Kavitha at her event, with the R standing for Rakshana and not Rashtra.

Kavitha’s party said in a social media post that the name TRS was granted to her by “coincidence”.