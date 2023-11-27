EC stops Rythu Bandhu scheme disbursement in Telangana over poll code violation

The Election Commission of India (ECI), on Monday, November 27, stopped the disbursement of Rythu Bandhu Scheme by Telangana government for violating the model code of conduct (MCC) and the conditions laid down while granting 'no objection'. The poll panel, in an official order, said that it has been informed on November 26 that T Harish Rao, Minister of Finance and Heath and Family Welfare, Government of Telangana has made statements regarding the disbursement of Rythu Bandhu Scheme by a particular time before the date of poll, which was widely reported in newspapers and local media on Sunday.

"The Commission has observed that Rao, who is also a contesting candidate sponsored by the BRS [Bharat Rashtra Samithi] Party from Siddipet Assembly Constituency in ongoing Assembly elections for Telangana 2023, a star campaigner of the party and also the Finance Minister of Telangana, has not only violated the provisions of MCC but also conditions laid down as above by publicising the release under the scheme, and thereby disturbed the level playing field in the on-going election process," the Commission said.

"In the context as above of clear violation of Model Code of Conduct and conditions laid down while granting 'no objection', the Commission has directed that the permission granted vide its letter on November 25, 2023 for disbursement of Rabi season instalment under the ongoing Rythu Bandhu scheme during currency of MCC, shall stand withdrawn immediately and there shall be no disbursement under the Scheme till the Model Code of Conduct in the State of Telangana ceases to apply in all its form," it said.